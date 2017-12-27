Record-Breaking Diamond Prices Prove They are Assets

Today

(ehudlaniado.com) - Once again, exceptional diamonds are breaking size and price records at auctions. On Wednesday, a world auction record for a fancy light pink diamond was set at Sotheby’s auction of Magnificent and Noble Jewels, when a 33.63-carat fancy light pink diamond sold for $12.8 million. The day before, an emerald-cut, D color flawless diamond, weighing 163.41 carats set in an emerald and diamond necklace sold for $33.7 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewel auction. This was the largest emerald-shaped diamond ever sold at auction. The ongoing string of record-breaking prices, sometimes more frequent, at times slower, proves the importance of diamonds as investment-grade assets. Over the past 30 years, we have seen time and again that prices continue to rise, both when inflation is minimal and money is “cheap” or conversely when inflation and interest rates were high. Top and clarity diamonds with the best make continued to outpace inflation.