Record-Breaking Diamond Prices Prove They are Assets

(ehudlaniado.com) - Once again, exceptional diamonds are breaking size and price records at auctions. On Wednesday, a world auction record for a fancy light pink diamond was set at Sotheby’s auction of Magnificent and Noble Jewels, when a 33.63-carat fancy light pink diamond sold for $12.8 million. The day before, an emerald-cut, D color flawless diamond, weighing 163.41 carats set in an emerald and diamond necklace sold for $33.7 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewel auction. This was the largest emerald-shaped diamond ever sold at auction. The ongoing string of record-breaking prices, sometimes more frequent, at times slower, proves the importance of diamonds as investment-grade assets. Over the past 30 years, we have seen time and again that prices continue to rise, both when inflation is minimal and money is “cheap” or conversely when inflation and interest rates were high. Top and clarity diamonds with the best make continued to outpace inflation.
News
ALROSA gets first diamonds from Verkhne-Munskoye deposit
In December, ALROSA has extracted and moved 75 tons of diamondiferous ore from the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit to the Udachninsky GOK, receiving first diamonds from this project.
Yesterday
U.S. jewelry sales up during holiday season
Jewelry sales grew 6% this holiday season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse survey cited by Rapaport. The rise was in large part driven by last-minute purchases.
Yesterday
Antwerp diamond trade fair to be postponed
The BrilliAnt diamond show, formerly known as the Antwerp Diamond Trade Fair, is being delayed to a later date, IDEX Online reported citing the organizers of the event.
Yesterday
Rosneft will take part in ALROSA's auction for the sale of gas assets
The Rosneft oil company did not refuse to participate in the auction for ALROSA's gas assets, but it will demand transparency during the trading process, TASS quoted Rosneft's press secretary Mikhail Leontiev as saying. According to him, ALROSA...
Yesterday
ALROSA improves mining operations safety through space survey of its facilities
Russia’s diamond miner ALROSA continues large-scale space monitoring of its mining facilities to ensure the safety of mining operations on the company’s licensed areas. Recently, ALROSA completed the second stage of space surveying, which involves the...
27 december 2017