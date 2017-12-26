City of ploy: Surat beats Kolkata to become India's new shell firm capital

ALROSA improves mining operations safety through space survey of its facilities Russia’s diamond miner ALROSA continues large-scale space monitoring of its mining facilities to ensure the safety of mining operations on the company’s licensed areas. Recently, ALROSA completed the second stage of space surveying, which involves the...

Chow Tai Fook's revamped website wins Bronze at iNOVA Awards 2017 The revamped corporate website of jewellery company Chow Tai Fook was recently recognised at the iNOVA Awards 2017 for its enhanced functionality and user-friendly interface, as per JNA report.

Swiss watch exports continue to rise in November Swiss watch exports continued to rebound in November as shipments to China grew by the highest margin in more than two years.

Dubai to see a 'Gold Rush' before VAT comes into effect Dubai may see a “gold rush” between early December 26 and late December 31 as shoppers use their last opportunity to pick up jewellery before VAT comes into effect, according to a report in Gulf News.