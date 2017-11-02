De Beers closes its Canadian mine

China's jewellery retail sales remained steady during year 2017 The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that demand for jewellery in China remained solid from January to November 2017 with retail sales reaching $41 bn.

Botswana's Middlepits Project to be partly acquired by Tango Mining Tango Mining Limited recently announced that it will acquire 75% unencumbered interest in an alluvial diamond property in Botswana called the Middlepits Project from Metswedi Mining (Pty) Ltd. Tango will be responsible for all further exploration...

Trustco becomes second-best performer on the JSE in 2017 Trustco, the JSE-listed Namibian investment holding company, has announced that it has sold the 29th-largest diamond ever discovered for $16.5m. The firm sets itself up to be the second-best performing counter in 2017 after selling a colossal diamond...

Graff buys 476-ct diamond from Sierra Leone Graff Diamonds has bought another giant diamond --- a 476-ct stone from Sierra Leone--- called the Meya Prosperity Diamond, reports mining.com.