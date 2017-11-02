Login
China's jewellery retail sales remained steady during year 2017

The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that demand for jewellery in China remained solid from January to November 2017 with retail sales reaching $41 bn.

Botswana's Middlepits Project to be partly acquired by Tango Mining

Tango Mining Limited recently announced that it will acquire 75% unencumbered interest in an alluvial diamond property in Botswana called the Middlepits Project from Metswedi Mining (Pty) Ltd. Tango will be responsible for all further exploration...

Trustco becomes second-best performer on the JSE in 2017

Trustco, the JSE-listed Namibian investment holding company, has announced that it has sold the 29th-largest diamond ever discovered for $16.5m. The firm sets itself up to be the second-best performing counter in 2017 after selling a colossal diamond...

Graff buys 476-ct diamond from Sierra Leone

Graff Diamonds has bought another giant diamond --- a 476-ct stone from Sierra Leone--- called the Meya Prosperity Diamond, reports mining.com.

Macao Consumer Council awards Lukfook’s retail shop

Lukfook Holdings (International) Ltd has announced that the Macao Consumer Council recently recognised a Lukfook jewellery shop in Macau for its extraordinary performance in product and service quality, as per a JNA report.

De Beers closes its Canadian mine

Expert reports
(businesslive.co.za) - Another De Beers mine is coming to the end of its life, bringing to seven the operations closed or to close after the largest rough diamond miner by value told the market it would shut the Victor mine in Canada early in 2019. The closure of this opencast mine follows the shutting and subsequent flooding of the unprofitable Snap Lake underground mine in Canada in 2015. De Beers is close to deciding whether to close or sell its open-pit Voorspoed mine in SA, and a union leader told The Namibian Sun it would close four mines in Namibia in coming years. De Beers has not confirmed the comments from Mineworkers Union of Namibia Oranjemund branch chairman Mbidhi Shavuka, who was quoted as saying the four mines would close by 2022.

