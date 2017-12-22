Login
ALROSA to improve incentive system

ALROSA will improve the incentive system for the company's workforce in the first half of 2018. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at its December 14 meeting.

22 december 2017

Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.

22 december 2017

U.S. jewelry sales rise strongly in October - IDEX

Sales of fine jewelry and fine watches rose by 7.0 percent in the U.S. market in October 2017, when compared to the same month a year ago, IDEX Online reported.

22 december 2017

Zimbabwe to establish Diamond Centre in Fern Hill

State mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will spearhead the establishment of a multi-million dollar diamond centre as efforts to accrue maximum benefits from diamonds value chain gather pace, reports The Herald.

22 december 2017

IDWI 2018 to feature new section solely for high-end diamond jewelry

Israel’s 7th International Diamond Week (IDWI) will feature a section devoted to high-end diamond jewelry, says a Press note from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).

22 december 2017

Distinct Characteristics of Key E-commerce Players In China You Need To Know

20 december 2017
(Jing Daily) - It’s clear that domestic luxury consumption in China has been heating up, and e-commerce represents a key opportunity for brands to sell to digitally savvy Chinese consumers. According to KPMG, approximately 50 percent of luxury goods sales in China will be made online by 2020. With the large number and purchasing power of Chinese luxury consumers, the question many luxury brands face is should they open their own e-commerce sites or launch channels on major third-party marketplaces?

