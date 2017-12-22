Login
ALROSA to improve incentive system

ALROSA will improve the incentive system for the company's workforce in the first half of 2018. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at its December 14 meeting.

22 december 2017

Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.

22 december 2017

U.S. jewelry sales rise strongly in October - IDEX

Sales of fine jewelry and fine watches rose by 7.0 percent in the U.S. market in October 2017, when compared to the same month a year ago, IDEX Online reported.

22 december 2017

Zimbabwe to establish Diamond Centre in Fern Hill

State mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will spearhead the establishment of a multi-million dollar diamond centre as efforts to accrue maximum benefits from diamonds value chain gather pace, reports The Herald.

22 december 2017

IDWI 2018 to feature new section solely for high-end diamond jewelry

Israel’s 7th International Diamond Week (IDWI) will feature a section devoted to high-end diamond jewelry, says a Press note from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).

22 december 2017

Big Changes at Baselworld: Half the Exhibitors, Space Reduced By One-Third, Shorter Duration

21 december 2017
Expert reports
(Forbes) - Baselworld, the world’s largest watch and jewelry fair, held annually in Basel, Switzerland, is reducing its presence and changing its strategy. There will be half as many exhibitors in 2018 - 600-700 compared to 1,300 in 2017. The benchmark year was 2011, when 2,000 companies exhibited. The выста space will be reduced by one-third. Most notably, the top level of the new building erected in 2008 at a cost of 430-million Swiss francs, will not be in use. Baselworld confirms that Halls 1.2, 4 and 5 and about half of Hall 2 will no longer be occupied by Baselworld. In addition, the price for companies to exhibit will be reduced by 10%. “We were faced with the challenge of either lowering our quality standards or accepting a significant drop in the number of exhibitors,” says Sylvie Ritter, managing director of Baselworld. “We have decided to maintain the outstanding quality. The show does not rely on quantity, but will remain the leading event for premier global brands. And this in all segments."
