Big Changes at Baselworld: Half the Exhibitors, Space Reduced By One-Third, Shorter Duration

ALROSA to improve incentive system ALROSA will improve the incentive system for the company's workforce in the first half of 2018. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at its December 14 meeting.

Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.

U.S. jewelry sales rise strongly in October - IDEX Sales of fine jewelry and fine watches rose by 7.0 percent in the U.S. market in October 2017, when compared to the same month a year ago, IDEX Online reported.

Zimbabwe to establish Diamond Centre in Fern Hill State mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will spearhead the establishment of a multi-million dollar diamond centre as efforts to accrue maximum benefits from diamonds value chain gather pace, reports The Herald.