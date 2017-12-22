Login
ALROSA to improve incentive system

ALROSA will improve the incentive system for the company's workforce in the first half of 2018. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at its December 14 meeting.

22 december 2017

Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.

22 december 2017

U.S. jewelry sales rise strongly in October - IDEX

Sales of fine jewelry and fine watches rose by 7.0 percent in the U.S. market in October 2017, when compared to the same month a year ago, IDEX Online reported.

22 december 2017

Zimbabwe to establish Diamond Centre in Fern Hill

State mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will spearhead the establishment of a multi-million dollar diamond centre as efforts to accrue maximum benefits from diamonds value chain gather pace, reports The Herald.

22 december 2017

IDWI 2018 to feature new section solely for high-end diamond jewelry

Israel’s 7th International Diamond Week (IDWI) will feature a section devoted to high-end diamond jewelry, says a Press note from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).

22 december 2017

Opinion: Multifaceted Millennials

15 december 2017
Expert reports
(Rapaport) - The future of our industry will depend on our success in enrolling the largest living generation: the millennials. Millennials are, in fact, one of the largest generations in history, and they are about to enter their spending years. But it’s a mistake to assume that this army of consumers is one unitary target. Given that they’re generally categorized as born between 1980 and 2000, it’s wrong to think millennials (also known as Gen Y) are all at the same life stage, or to assume they want the same things. They don’t. Identified most easily by their digital facility, they nonetheless span widely different psychographic segments: While some might still be in school or traveling, others are already married, with mortgages, children, and all that these imply.

