Namibia: Tax Evasion Rife Among Business – Schlettwein

ALROSA to improve incentive system
ALROSA will improve the incentive system for the company's workforce in the first half of 2018. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at its December 14 meeting.
22 december 2017
Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.
22 december 2017
U.S. jewelry sales rise strongly in October - IDEX
Sales of fine jewelry and fine watches rose by 7.0 percent in the U.S. market in October 2017, when compared to the same month a year ago, IDEX Online reported.
22 december 2017
Zimbabwe to establish Diamond Centre in Fern Hill
State mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will spearhead the establishment of a multi-million dollar diamond centre as efforts to accrue maximum benefits from diamonds value chain gather pace, reports The Herald.
22 december 2017
IDWI 2018 to feature new section solely for high-end diamond jewelry
Israel’s 7th International Diamond Week (IDWI) will feature a section devoted to high-end diamond jewelry, says a Press note from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).
22 december 2017