ALROSA to improve incentive system

ALROSA will improve the incentive system for the company's workforce in the first half of 2018. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at its December 14 meeting.

22 december 2017

Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.

22 december 2017

U.S. jewelry sales rise strongly in October - IDEX

Sales of fine jewelry and fine watches rose by 7.0 percent in the U.S. market in October 2017, when compared to the same month a year ago, IDEX Online reported.

22 december 2017

Zimbabwe to establish Diamond Centre in Fern Hill

State mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will spearhead the establishment of a multi-million dollar diamond centre as efforts to accrue maximum benefits from diamonds value chain gather pace, reports The Herald.

22 december 2017

IDWI 2018 to feature new section solely for high-end diamond jewelry

Israel’s 7th International Diamond Week (IDWI) will feature a section devoted to high-end diamond jewelry, says a Press note from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).

22 december 2017

Test phase of new diamond-in-rock detection technology successfully completed

01 december 2017
Expert reports
(miningweekly.com) - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) School of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering’s MinPET three-dimensional (3D) diamond-in-rock detection system is now nearly ready for scaling up to commercial scale. The system detects diamonds enclosed in kimberlite ores, after mining and during processing. “We have essentially completed the technology development,” explains Professor Simon Connell, the project physicist and a member of the school’s staff. “It has been proven at the laboratory test scale. We’ve done computer simulations of the scale-up and these are delivering very encouraging results. The simulations indicate that scaling up will pose no problems. Indeed, some aspects of the process could become easier with the scale-up.” The simulations were done assuming a throughput of 500 t/hour of ore, which is generally the throughput used with existing processes. Now we need to build a fully operational system at a mine,” he states. “It would be both the pilot plant and the first full-scale commercial plant – a commercial pilot plant, so to speak.” The project team is close to signing a partnership agreement with a venture capitalist, which would see the latter become a co-developer. The intellectual property developed by the school through this project will be vested in the UJ.

