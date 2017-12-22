Fans Line Up To Eat Breakfast At Tiffany's

05 december 2017

(patch.com) - The coldest day of the season couldn't stop "Breakfast at Tiffany's" fans from lining up around the block of the jewelry maker's Fifth Avenue flagship store Friday for the opening of its new cafe. The Blue Box Café gives every wannabe Holly Golightly the chance to have breakfast (and lunch) at Tiffany's — complete with the coffee and croissant that Audrey Hepburn's iconic character famously snacks on while gazing into the store's display windows during the opening scene of the classic 1961 film.