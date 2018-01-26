Ali Pastorini: We would like meeting Mujeres Brillantes 2018 to be held in Russia

Today

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 500 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy and Germany. The mission of Mujeres Brillantes is to help women in the jewelry and watchmaking sectors consolidate their business in order to exchange professional skills and experience. In the immediate past, Ali Pastorini was also Senior Vice President of the World Jewelry Hub in Panama. In this interview with Rough&Polished she tells about major trends and problems in the jewelry business.

Please tell us a few words about your company.

Del Lima Jewelry is an international brand born in Brazil in 2012 that brings the geometry and contemporary with a design full of movement and uniqueness made for empowered women.

Our pieces are made with gold 18k and a variety of precious stone, which include diamonds too. Currently, we are in few strategic points to reach out easily our special customers such as Emirates, France, Panama, and recently Brasil.

Our newest catalog that we have the pleasure to share with you highlights two collections, Diversity and Jaipur.

What is the secret of your success story?

I believe that we did not push ourselves to make exactly what traditional brands were doing in the international market. We understood since the beginning that the key is provide a personal exclusive service for our customers and change the way how we communicate with them.

It took us more time and energy to build this relationship with the customers but these days we feel the good results of our patience and hard work to highlight in such competitive international market.

We teach our representatives around to world to how communicate and build a friendship with the client. There are rules to be a Del Lima representative, in the beginning people were surprise with our style of teach and standardize the customer service but these days they do understand that it makes a huge difference for the customer identify with our brand.

Customer always want to feel unique, they buy experiences, not only a good product.

Other thing that I believe that help our jewelry line have loyal customers it’s because my partner and I are exactly the image that we “sell” to our customers, in other words, women who buy their own jewelries, women who control their own path, women who knows what they want. And this create legitimacy when we associate our image to the brand, consequently make women associate their image with the brand too.

Who are your clients?

Recently I read articles where they were realizing that who buy jewelries are the women and not more the men, but frankly our brand noticed it since the beginning. Time changed, and the best customers are women who buy the jewelries for themselves, also the new female generations already are coming with this mentality too.

Del Lima’s client always were empowered women who buy their jewelries not only as an investment or for special occasions but also to wear in a business meeting, lunches, daily events. It’s like a symbol of strength, in other words, is like “Yes, I am sophisticated and elegant, but I am also strong and smart”.

We have noticed that until last year the average of women who bought our pieces were between 35 – 55 years old, but this year surprisingly (or maybe not) Millennials became very good customers. It’s a girl who felt empower with our slogan or our image and then post her new Del Lima acquisition to her friends through social medias and now all the girls want to have it too. It’s a very interesting phenomenon.

The men usually buy Del Lima because have heard from the wives and girlfriends about how much love our style, consequently they always get in touch with our representatives or even direct with myself asking to study which piece their spouses would love to make the right choice. As I said it’s a very personal exclusive service.

From where do you source your stones?

I used to buy my stones a lot from India and Thailand, but recently we decided support more our Brazilian providers, especially that we felt that our customers from Middle East love Brazilian stones, and because of that wouldn’t make sense get stones from other places when clearly our customers want the unique Brazilian stones.

When it comes to diamonds, we still keep buying from Israeli and Indian companies that assist us with better options.

For what occasions clients in Latin America are buying diamond jewelry?

It’s very interesting change of behavior that we noticed lately. If you have made this question about five years ago, I would tell you easily that was for engagement rings or a father give to his daughter when she makes 18 years old.

But these last few years we see women wearing diamond jewelry in any occasion, and maybe have to do with the famous Latin singers who wear those pieces in video clips or in the interviews. One thing that we learned is never underestimate the social medias and the «fantasy «that it’s created because it does influence in a customer decision when they come to buy diamond jewelries. I do not believe that clients stop to buy diamond jewelry, what they stop to do is buy of the traditional and regular way.

What stones are preferred by customers - small but high-quality stones or big ones but lower quality?

These days thanks to the internet, the customer have access to lot of information and they do study about it. I spoke with some customers that they did a research about the stones before visit us and do the purchase, they are not naïve.

They always look for quality, so I can tell you that if they have to choose between both options they will go for small but high-quality.

What jewelry is purchased most often (rings, earrings, pendants, etc.)?

With Del Lima’s brand, definitely are the rings and earrings by far.

We did few collections in the past where we had the entire pieces (earrings, pendants, bracelets, rings) and the customers always bought the rings and earrings but not necessarily the pendants or bracelets.

Because of it, we changed a little bit our style, if you see it will realize that there are collections only with ring and earrings. And in some cases, there is a ring that do not match specifically with other piece but still have amazing sales.

Again, the key is pay attention in your customer, people like to mix the jewelries type, it doesn’t need match with everything anymore.

Where customers usually prefer to buy diamonds - online, in small jewelry stores or in brand stores?

Still in brand stores but we can feel an enormous increase for the next few years of the on-line stores, reason why our brand this year also launched an e-commerce to adapt to the new reality. That doesn’t mean that our personal exclusive experience will stop, on the contrary, we adapt to keep this experience even for customers who buy from online store.

There is an expectancy of an increase of 4% in online sales in 2018.

I believe that for the next few years when it comes to buy diamonds the small jewelry stores can suffer more with the sales, I think that the brand store won’t have a negative impact as long keep building a strong relationship with the customer.

Do the consumers request information about the origin of the stones in the jewelry? Do they express a preference for any particular country of origin or they simply want to know the origin?

It depends, customers from Middle East and Europe, yes. But customers from Americas barely ask it.

Do the buyers know about conflict stones? Do they ask sellers about them?

I am happy to say that yes, they do ask and are concern about it which give us, as industry, a wonderful opportunity to explain and dialog about such important issue.

This way helps us to demystify about natural diamonds and consequently make our customers willing to buy more diamond jewelry.

Again, communication is the key, when we omitted an information or pretend that it doesn’t exist, only give chance to the society see natural diamonds as a bad thing.

When we answer our customers once they make such questions it gives more credibility to the brand.

Is there a demand for Russian gems in general?

There is demand, but in my opinion, it could have been much more. I felt that in some regions around the world, especially in Americas (which includes Latin America) many buyers do not have a clue how to reach out and buy Russian stones.

Some buyers even asked me to visit Russia to give my feedback about it, as I did with some countries where I have been with the purpose of study and understand the local market and consequently connect region to region.

Having said it, there is a curiosity and interest to buy Russian stones from customers. What we have to do now is be the “bridge” for these customers to have more knowledge and consequently access to the stones.

What is your main concern for today?

I think that the main concern that I heard from my trips to Europe, Asia and Latin America is how the sellers reach out the customers with a good storytelling and how compete or adapt to the increase of online sales.

They constantly ask me if they should change completely their philosophy or style and my answer is: «You do not need to change, but you have to improve «

Any industry is cyclical, you cannot do exactly the same thing that you used to do ten years ago. The customer’s behavior changed because we also changed our behavior. The concern from most people who ask my help to adapt themselves in this new era is: “Will I survive to these new technology and demand? and the answer it’s very simple “Yes, as long you have an open mind to accept the new developments.”

What are your plans for the nearest future?

2018 will be a very interesting year for me because apart of keep developing Del Lima brand in new countries where there is interest of have new representatives, I also will travel more as consultant to help companies and business people adapt themselves to the new challenges of the industry.

Finally, but definitely not less important, keep traveling on behalf of Mujeres Brillantes (Brilliant Women) to raise the voice of women in the jewelry and diamond industry. Mujeres Brillantes in 2017 was a hit with the launch of new chapters, besides we got very important agreements and gave a new perspective to many women around the world. Now we have to plan which city will host our International Meeting in 2018, which in my opinion can be a great and strategic opportunity to a city in Russia to take advantage of the “drumbeat” that Mujeres Brillantes create when visiting a country.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels