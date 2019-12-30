Online jewellery trading in Russia

Today

The explosive growth of the global online trade, including the jewellery trade, leaves no doubt that this new channel of trade is very promising and useful for the development of the jewellery industry. And Russian jewellers have been fairly widely using this channel for the sale of goods for a long time. But there are a number of serious problems hampering the development of this sector of trade in Russia.

1. Already possible, but not yet?

Despite the actual existence of the online jewellery trade in in Russia and even despite the political focus on the “digitalization” adopted in the country, Internet trading in jewellery in Russia is still not fully legalized - Decree No. 179 of the President of the RF of February 22, 1992 “On the types of products (works, services) and production waste, the free sale of which is prohibited” is in force, according to which jewellery made of precious metals and stones and certified cut precious stones are included in the “List of types of products and production waste, the free sale of which is prohibited in Russia.”

Amendments to the decrees of the President of the RF are made through new decrees or orders of the President of the RF. The decree mentioned has already been amended three times: by Order No. 743-rp of the President of the RF (B. N. Yeltsin) of November 30, 1992, by Decree No. 840 of the President of the RF (B. N. Yeltsin) of July 15, 1998 and by Decree No. 2111 of the President of the RF of December 30, 2000 (V. V. Putin). But there have not yet been decrees or orders removing jewellery from this list.

As a consequence of this problem, online stores selling jewellery sometimes experience some tension with providers and operators providing services related to advertising and promotion. Providers may require to remove the information on the sale of jewellery from the sites of online stores, and there are cases that the sites selling jewellery via the Internet were blocked based on a court decision. Later on, these decisions were canceled, but during the period of being blocked, the online stores incurred losses and had no revenues.

The Ministry of Finance of Russia understands the importance of developing the Internet jewellery trade and is trying to circumvent this prohibitive norm - the draft Government Decree “On Amending the Rules for the Remote Sale of Goods” is being prepared to be adopted, according to which amendments will be introduced into Government Decree No. 612 “On Approval of the Rules for the Sale of Goods Remotely” dated September 27, 2007 to allow the “sale of jewellery made of precious metals and/or precious stones, certified cut precious stones remotely taking into account the features established by the legislation of the Russian Federation.” The draft resolution has successfully passed the stage of the regulatory impact assessment, and the resolution is likely to be adopted soon.

However, some supporters of the legalization of the Internet jewellery trade in Russia consider the document with the long title "Rules for the sale of certain types of goods ..." approved by Decree of the Government of the RF No. 55 of January 19, 1998 as an obstacle.

Really, according to paragraph 4 of these "Rules ...", the sale of jewellery in the way described is prohibited in general outside of retail facilities. But these "Rules ..." were introduced in 1998, when the development of the Internet trade in any goods in the world was just beginning, and in Russia, there was no online trade at all. And the document is not about e-commerce, but about “retailing at the location of the buyer outside of a retail facility by direct familiarizing the buyer with the goods: at home, at the place of work and study, on transport, on the street and in other places (peddling trade).” So, it is a document on trading “by directly familiarizing the buyer with the goods”, which allows a buyer to carefully look at the goods, evaluate all its merits and flaws viewing each specific sample. It is thanks to such an opportunity that the seller’s right arises to refuse a buyer to return or exchange the goods unless any non-obvious defects were detected. This is formalized in the "Rules ..." stipulating the seller’s right to refuse a buyer to return or exchange an item of goods for a similar one.

But e-commerce is another type of trade that is not regulated by this document. It is regulated by another Act - the "Rules for the sale of goods remotely", which is now being amended to introduce Internet jewellery trading into the legal field. By the way, clause 21 of this document stipulates the buyer's unequivocal right to return the purchased goods of both inadequate and of good quality within 7 days, and this is a great advantage of online jewellery purchases compared to in-store purchases.

There is another restriction in the final legitimization of the Internet jewellery trade in Russia - this is an archaic requirement of Article 22 of the Federal Law “On Postal Communications”: “Reception of postal items containing precious metals and precious stones from legal entities, as well as the products made of them, their transportation and delivery are carried out by workforce and means of the special communications service of the federal executive body that manages the activities in the field of communications.”

In fact, what is meant here is the requirement to transfer and deliver postal items with jewellery to the consumer using special communications service with security. Although Article 29 of another federal law, “On Precious Metals and Precious Stones”, clearly states: “Transportation of jewellery and other articles made of precious metals and/or precious stones ... can be carried out without using vehicles equipped with appropriate technical devices, as well as unaccompanied by armed guards, provided that the owner takes measures to ensure the safety of jewellery and other precious metal and/or precious stones and to exclude an access of unauthorized persons to such articles."

Also for this reason, the online jewellery trade in Russia is mostly of a rather arbitrary nature - the vast majority of orders made via the Internet are taken by buyers themselves, who come to the jewellery stores of sellers.

The bottom line is: the Internet jewellery trade in Russia is likely to be almost legalized in the near future. At the same time, the obligation to accept jewellery of good quality being returned is likely to be mandatory for Russian online stores, and the transfer by post and delivery of products can be carried out without special communications service “by default”. At the same time, the fact that jewellery is kept in the list of Presidential Decree No.179 of February 22, 1992, according to which free sale of jewellery in Russia is prohibited leaves some bad questions and troubling doubts.

As for the entire space of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Kazakhstan), the conditions for the development of the online jewellery trade are significantly different. The common aspect for all the EAEU countries is the need for customs clearance of export jewellery parcels only at specialized customs posts, as well as the need to undergo an additional state control in addition to the customs control in case of export.

But there are also differences - while in Armenia and Kazakhstan, there are no restrictions for Internet jewellery trading any longer, in Belarus it is completely banned. In Russia, as noted above, as well as in Kyrgyzstan, the issue of the legal legitimacy of e-commerce is not fully resolved.

In the process of legalizing the online commerce in jewellery in Russia, the efforts of the “Guild of Jewellers of Russia” Association, as well as the All-Russian public organization “Business Russia” are of prime importance. Recently, the Association of Internet Trading Companies (AITC) has actively joined the protection of the rights for online jewellery trading. There are four main ideas that these organizations are realizing:

- the development of a supranational document defining the rules of the e-commerce common for all EAEU countries;

- the introduction of a simplified procedure for customs operations in respect of jewellery sent in international mail;

- the abolition of the state control procedure in the export of jewellery sold remotely by retail to individuals for personal use and transferred in international mail delivered by the carrier, including express freight carriage;

- the abolition of the regime of compulsory jewellery hallmarking intended for export.

The first three positions have already been discussed above, and as for hallmarking the jewellery for export, we should note briefly: as you know, not all countries use the metric marking system, as it is in Russia, and indeed, not all countries accept hallmarking of jewellery. Why do buyers from such countries have our “dent” on the jewellery?

2. What are the prospects for online jewellery trading in Russia?

While the share of e-commerce in the total retail turnover in the world was about 19.5% in 2018, it reached only 3% in Russia amounting (according to AITC) to about ₽1,657 bn, or about $26 bn. Cross-border trade accounted for 31.2%. Since 2014, the share of foreign purchases via the Russian Internet has fluctuated between 29% and 36%, it started to grow around 2009, when foreign online purchases by Russians did not exceed 8% of the e-tailing.

As for the jewellery sector, the share of online trading here is still very moderate - in 2018, the online jewellery trading turnover - according to the “Guild of Jewellers of Russia” Association - amounted to ₽7.91 bn, 11.7% of which were foreign purchases (₽930 mn, or about $14.8 mn based on the 2018 average exchange rate).

However, it should be borne in mind that these moderate figures are against the backdrop of a legal prohibition of the e-commerce in jewellery in Russia! It can be assumed that a significant impetus to the development of the online jewellery trading sector, and especially to the purchase of jewellery in foreign online stores, was given by a reduction in real incomes of the population - people began to look for where to buy goods, that are no worse but cheaper. Plus, the development of services of foreign trading platforms. It is especially important to note the provision of pages in Russian by a number of popular retail chains, which is important for Russia, where a significantly smaller number of the population speak foreign languages, including English, than, say, in Europe.

While in 2016, the volume of online jewellery trading in Russia amounted to only ₽2.37 bn, and the share of purchases from abroad did not exceed 5.5% (₽130 mn or $1.9 bn based on the 2016 average exchange rate), in 2017, the total volume was ₽6.08 bn (an increase by 2.57-times), and the share of purchases from abroad amounted to 8% - ₽480 mn or over $8.2 bn based on the 2017 average exchange rate, an increase by 6.3-times. Thus, the growth rate of jewellery purchases in foreign online stores has outperformed the purchases in domestic online stores by more than two times.











If we compare the development of online jewellery trading in the world and in Russia, the development potential is far from being exhausted - in the world, the e-commerce accounted for up to 19.5% of the “jewellery” turnover in 2018, and in Russia for about 3% only. But Russia is catching up - in 2016, the share of online purchases did not exceed 1%.

According to AITC, the average receipt amount for online jewellery purchases in 2018 in Russia was ₽15,200 only, compared to ₽25,000 in the off-line jewellery trade. At the same time, 64% of purchases were of silver jewellery, 33% of gold jewellery and 3% of platinum one. The geography of purchases was very localized: 42% in Moscow, 26% in St. Petersburg, 13% in the Krasnodar Territory, 10% in Tatarstan and 6% in the Chechen Republic, and 3% in other regions of Russia.

In the jewellery trade, the refusal rate is high; it reaches 22% in Russia. It should be noted that, as mentioned above, the delivery of the jewellery selected on the seller’s website is almost not practiced in Russia, the buyers themselves come to the store to collect it. And often, the photos of jewellery on the site do not match what they see on the show-window. However, buyers, refusing their specific order, often choose something else from the same seller.

The AITC assures that gold earrings, silver pendants, as well as engagement and wedding rings are in the greatest demand in the e-commerce. 25 percent of all annual purchases in the category fall on December; many purchases are made before March 8 and February 14.

From abroad, Russians buy the jewellery mainly from Ebay, Amazon, Asos, WatchShop.com, and most often the jewellery is from the USA, Italy, France, Switzerland and Thailand.

It can be assumed that with the final legitimization of the online jewellery trade in Russia, with the final solution of the issue of the jewellery delivery to the buyer without the use of special communications service, many foreign jewellery suppliers will become more active in Russia. In the meantime, legal uncertainty persists, some risks remain.

Vladimir Zboikov for Rough & Polished